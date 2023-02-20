CNN host temporarily benched after Nikki Haley 'prime' insult

(FOX NEWS) -- CNN anchor Don Lemon will be temporarily benched from the network on Monday following his controversial comments demeaning 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, according to a CNN insider.

Amidst the mounting furor and calls for his firing over his comments last week that were widely condemned as sexist, Lemon was removed from Monday's "CNN This Morning" on-air lineup Sunday.

A CNN insider told Fox News Digital that Lemon has no plans to return to air earlier than Tuesday, adding that he is "taking the holiday" Monday and that his return to the show depends on "where his head is at."

