A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.WND MEDIA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

CNN host temporarily benched after Nikki Haley 'prime' insult

Will return on air depending on 'where his head is at'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 19, 2023 at 8:49pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- CNN anchor Don Lemon will be temporarily benched from the network on Monday following his controversial comments demeaning 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, according to a CNN insider.

Amidst the mounting furor and calls for his firing over his comments last week that were widely condemned as sexist, Lemon was removed from Monday's "CNN This Morning" on-air lineup Sunday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A CNN insider told Fox News Digital that Lemon has no plans to return to air earlier than Tuesday, adding that he is "taking the holiday" Monday and that his return to the show depends on "where his head is at."

TRENDING: One reason blamed for causing 'chaos' in major U.S. city's education

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Nurse makes millions after side hustle goes viral
CNN host temporarily benched after Nikki Haley 'prime' insult
Biden officials worked closely with climate group chaired by massive Dem donor
18-inch pipe bomb found near train tracks behind Philadelphia church
'Lucrative business': Child sex-change industry is exploding in the U.S.
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×