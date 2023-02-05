Coffee shop ripped after people mistake its name for political message

(FOX NEWS) -- A coffee shop in Coventry, Conn., called Woke Breakfast & Coffee received some online hate for its name from those who thought it was making a progressive political message.

Carmen Quiroga, who runs the café with her husband, was surprised by the backlash.

"I feel so sad [about] the people who don't support my business," Quiroga told "As It Happens" host Nil Köksal on CBC Radio. "I don't know nothing about the controversy."

