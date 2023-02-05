A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.BIG BREW-HAHA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Coffee shop ripped after people mistake its name for political message

'It's disgusting'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2023 at 4:48pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

 

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- A coffee shop in Coventry, Conn., called Woke Breakfast & Coffee received some online hate for its name from those who thought it was making a progressive political message.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Carmen Quiroga, who runs the café with her husband, was surprised by the backlash.

TRENDING: The proper posture, place and time for prayer? Yes!

"I feel so sad [about] the people who don't support my business," Quiroga told "As It Happens" host Nil Köksal on CBC Radio. "I don't know nothing about the controversy."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







THIRD Chinese spy balloon 'operating near U.S. interests' – but officials won't say where
'Lady A' singer: Grammy-nominated Christian song is a message world needs to hear
Republican governor issues bold prediction about Trump's chances in 2024
'Devastating': Drug crisis is ravaging America's youngest people
Smoking gun: Judge issues major ruling on guns and marijuana users
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×