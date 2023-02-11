Congressman: Biden DOJ wants citizens unarmed!

A congressman from Georgia, Rep. Andrew Clyde, says the Department of Justice under Joe Biden doesn't want Americans to be armed.

Instead, an unarmed citizenry is the ultimate goal, and in the meantime, a "registered" citizenry.

Clyde's comments came in an interview with Breitbart.

And they came amid a fight over a new "rule" from the Biden administration that makes pistol braces illegal.

"The Justice Department is there to enforce the law, not to make the law. When you have the executive branch making the law and enforcing the law, then you have a king, and a kingdom. Our Founders did not call for a king and they did not lay out a kingdom in the Constitution of the United States," he explained.

Regarding the new rule, he told Breitbart, "What the ATF wants is they want to increase the registration database for the National Firearms Act. They want to register people across the country because, as we know, what comes before confiscation is registration. And confiscation, in my opinion, is the ultimate goal, because this Justice Department doesn’t want an armed citizenry."

He said Biden's bureaucrats want "a registered citizenry, so they know who’s got what, so they can come after us."

He addressed what he intends for the pistol brace rule, which was created by the ATF.

He said the SHORT Act, the Stop Harassing Owners of Rifles Today Act, could be introduced as a weapon to repeal elements of the National Firearms Act.

Then, the report said, he cited the Congressional Review Act. That, he said, could "override" the Biden bureaucracy's "unlawful overreach."

He also said should Senate Democrats or the White House refuse to cooperate he could call on the Appropriations Committee to defund any efforts to enforce the rule.

"We can literally defund this rule and basically say, 'No money may be spent executing or enforcing this particular pistol brace rule,'" he said in the interview.



