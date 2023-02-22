Congressman schemes to ban Trump from U.S. Capitol forever

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is perhaps known primarily for his failed attacks on President Trump, after having served as manager of one of ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's two failed attempts to impeach and remove Trump from office.

And, of course, he's famous for what commentators have called an illicit relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, Christine Fang, with BizPacReview described the failing as his falling victim "to a CCP honeytrap."

Thirdly, there was that odd sound during a live television interview that left radio disc jockeys howling with laughter:

TRENDING: It's now or never for school choice everywhere

Now he has a new agenda.

He wants to ban President Donald Trump from ever entering the U.S. Capitol again.

The BizPacReview report said Swalwell "continues to prove to anyone still paying attention that he’s not a serious person."

The report noted that Swalwell, removed from the House Intelligence Committee when Republicans took control of the lower chamber, is pushing a plan from U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., to put the restriction in place.

If anyone is banned from the U.S. Capitol, should it be Eric Swalwell? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (10 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Swalwell is the only sponsor to date.

"[W]hen the village nearly burns down, we don’t invite the arsonist back to visit. Duh," he complained on social media.

The suggestion says: "The Sergeant at Arms of the House of Representatives, the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper of the Senate, and the United States Capitol Police shall take such actions as may be necessary to prohibit President Donald John Trump, Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, Peter Navarro, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, Kenneth Cheseboro, and Rudy Giuliani from entering the United States Capitol."

The resolution falsely claims that "five law enforcement officers" died during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol by those who believed there to be fraud in the 2020 election results.

After he was booted from the House Intel committee, he jumped in front of cameras to claim the move inspired "death threats."

"People parrot what Kevin McCarthy is saying when they call and make the threats,” Swalwell said. "He knows that. We’ve told this to him. I have told this to him. I have, you know, publicly broadcast to him that when you do this, it leads to threats to me, my wife, our kids."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].