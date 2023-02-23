A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Cyberattack on food giant Dole temporarily shuts down North America production

Ransomeware hack was previously unreported

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2023 at 5:51pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNN) – A cyberattack earlier this month forced produce giant Dole to temporarily shut down production plants in North America and halt food shipments to grocery stores, according to a company memo about the incident obtained by CNN.

The previously unreported hack — which a source familiar with the incident said was ransomware — led some grocery shoppers to complain on Facebook in recent days that store shelves were missing Dole-made salad kits.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Dole Food Company is in the midst of a Cyber Attack and have subsequently shut down our systems throughout North America,” Emanuel Lazopoulos, senior vice president at Dole’s Fresh Vegetables division, said in a February 10 memo to retailers.

TRENDING: 2023 National Leadership Roundtable: Guess the hot topic this year

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dollar store 'mania' hits small town
Cyberattack on food giant Dole temporarily shuts down North America production
World Bank's new focus on climate threatens world's poorest nations
1 year of war: Almost 300,000 estimated to be dead in Ukraine, Russia
Global sperm counts declining at accelerating rate
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×