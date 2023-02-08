Deep State's hot air shot down

The Deep State in Washington, D.C. just offered to debrief Trump administration officials about the hot air balloons that have invaded our airspace from China. But Biden was sworn into office as president more than two years ago, so hot air appears to be blowing as much from the Deep State in our country as it is from the Far East.

Apparently the shadow government in D.C. is no longer subject to the will of the American people in selecting our president. The career federal government employees admit now that they concealed information about prior invasions by Chinese spy balloons that are 200-feet tall and weigh more than a ton apiece, which reportedly occurred while Trump was president.

According to NPR, a similar breach of our airspace by immense balloons from China has occurred at least four other times the past few years, without the public apprised of this. Similar high-altitude balloons have been used for spying for more than a half-century.

This belated revelation by the Deep State about these Chinese balloons reinforces the shocking admission in 2021 by the worthless Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, that he would give advance warning to China if the United States planned an attack against it. In the last few months of the Trump presidency, Milley made two unusual phone calls to Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People's Liberation Army.

Democrats were in control of the House Armed Services Committee then, but did nothing. Republicans called for Milley to resign but he declined to do so.

Milley is the entrenched bureaucrat who declared about education at West Point, "It is important that we train and we understand – and I want to understand white rage. And I'm white," he added.

Milley should be called to testify about whether he, too, knew about any spy balloons from China invading American airspace, and whether that information was withheld from elected officials. Trump's second Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, confirmed that he was never told about this.

CNN reported on Tuesday that a balloon from China flew over Florida in 2019, while Trump was president and yet he was not informed about this. The military bizarrely asserts now that it did not become aware of this violation of our airspace until years after the fact.

It was only the public sighting of one of these balloons over Montana that caused the Deep State to admit that it has known about them, and yet done nothing. Days of indecision by Biden followed, when he should have acted decisively at the outset.

Biden says now that he ordered the latest balloon shot down as soon as the military deemed it appropriate, but then it waited until the balloon floated offshore before downing it. The military brass allowed the balloon to traverse the United States and thereby electronically send back to China immediately as much information as it could gather.

China admits that its balloon had some steering capability, which implies that its travels were being controlled by signals from the communist country. Such instantaneous communication through satellites is commonplace now.

By allowing the balloon to complete its journey across our country, the Deep State permitted China to obtain everything it wanted. Shooting it down over the Atlantic Ocean was nearly pointless.

This dilly-dallying echoes the ineffective response by Biden to China-owned TikTok, the social media platform for short videos that has upended Facebook, Google and YouTube in attracting participation by young people. Many have observed the threat that TikTok poses to the United States as it foments and monitors addictive behavior by tens of millions of young Americans.

Meanwhile, the consequences of the power grab by unelected officials in D.C. in rejecting the authority of duly elected presidents are breathtaking. Even now, the Deep State may not be promptly obeying orders by Biden as the current president, as it apparently defied for days Biden's order to shoot it down.

The D.C. elite fail to safeguard our southern border against invasion by illegal aliens, so it is not surprising that they fail to protect our airspace, too. Fortunately, Republicans control the House now and can hold hearings to compel answers about these repeated breaches of our border security, as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) properly demands.

"The POTUS is the Commander in Chief," Rep. Greene remarks about Biden. "We must investigate and hold accountable those who broke rank" and immediate congressional hearings on this issue are necessary to accomplish this.

Courts should end their longstanding practice of deferring to federal agencies based partly on the fiction that these bureaucrats act in the best interests of Americans. The Deep State advances the globalist interests of China rather than the people who are paying their salaries: the American taxpayers.

