Defector: U.S. teachers are peddling same 'woke ideologies' taught in North Korean classrooms

A defector from North Korea said Tuesday “woke ideologies” taught in American classrooms are no different from those taught in the classrooms in her home country.

“When I came to America, having no idea, I thought somehow this was a free country where individuals can have different thoughts and opinions. When I started university at Columbia University, I couldn’t believe because they were exactly saying the same things that my North Korean teachers told me in the North Korean classroom,” Yeonmi Park, author of the book “While Time Remains: A North Korean Defector’s Search for Freedom in America,” told Fox News host Sandra Smith.

“They said all the problems that we have in the world is because of the greedy capitalism and also the Western civilization and white man,” Park, who defected from North Korea in 2007, said. “That was the exact same thing that my North Korean teachers told me, that all the evils was because of USA and capitalism.”

The contents of school curricula became a hot-button political issue in 2021 as parents protested the use of Critical Race Theory, which holds that America is fundamentally racist, and teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race.

Columbia promoted a course that allowed students to “critically engage with whiteness” in September 2021, months after Park called her experience at the Ivy League school “complete madness.” Judicial Watch said in June that materials obtained through the Freedom of Information Act showed that West Point was teaching Critical Race Theory, while the Air Force Academy hosted a seminar on “transgender visibility” in September.

“At Columbia, professors are saying the only solution to all these problems is a communist revolution, we need to dismantle the system in the name of equity,” Park said.