Defector: U.S. teachers are peddling same 'woke ideologies' taught in North Korean classrooms

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
A defector from North Korea said Tuesday “woke ideologies” taught in American classrooms are no different from those taught in the classrooms in her home country.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
TRENDING: Sam Smith's Satan-worshiping Grammy performance hit with myriad of FCC complaints
“When I came to America, having no idea, I thought somehow this was a free country where individuals can have different thoughts and opinions. When I started university at Columbia University, I couldn’t believe because they were exactly saying the same things that my North Korean teachers told me in the North Korean classroom,” Yeonmi Park, author of the book “While Time Remains: A North Korean Defector’s Search for Freedom in America,” told Fox News host Sandra Smith.
WATCH:
Advertisement - story continues below
“They said all the problems that we have in the world is because of the greedy capitalism and also the Western civilization and white man,” Park, who defected from North Korea in 2007, said. “That was the exact same thing that my North Korean teachers told me, that all the evils was because of USA and capitalism.”
The contents of school curricula became a hot-button political issue in 2021 as parents protested the use of Critical Race Theory, which holds that America is fundamentally racist, and teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race.
Columbia promoted a course that allowed students to “critically engage with whiteness” in September 2021, months after Park called her experience at the Ivy League school “complete madness.” Judicial Watch said in June that materials obtained through the Freedom of Information Act showed that West Point was teaching Critical Race Theory, while the Air Force Academy hosted a seminar on “transgender visibility” in September.
“At Columbia, professors are saying the only solution to all these problems is a communist revolution, we need to dismantle the system in the name of equity,” Park said.
Advertisement - story continues below
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.
This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.
This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.
Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.
That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!