Detransitioned man recounts how transition made 'all my problems get worse'

(FOX NEWS) – A California man who recounted having serious drug- and sex-related issues told Fox News on Wednesday how, in hindsight, he felt goaded into gender transition, which he said made the problems he was grappling with in life much worse.

Brian Wagoner told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that he no longer identifies as a woman, but as a biological man and that he had been prescribed and using estrogen for some time leading up to his decision to detransition.

Host Tucker Carlson reported Wagoner was addicted to drugs in his 20s and had a pornography issue, which led him to seek therapy.

