Disney slammed over new 'anti-white' cartoon for kids

'This country was built on slavery, which means slaves built this country'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2023 at 8:59pm
Donald Duck (Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- A reboot of the Disney show "The Proud Family" is receiving backlash over a rap in a recent episode of the cartoon featuring kids singing about slavery and reparations, arguing that America "owes" black Americans because America "still has not atoned for" its systemic prejudice, racism and White supremacy.

"This country was built on slavery, which means slaves built this country," the song repeatedly stated in the Disney+ episode of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," which reviewed the history of Juneteenth.

"The descendants of slaves continue to build it, slaves built this country and we the descendants of slaves in America have earned reparations for their suffering and continue to earn reparations every moment we spend submerged in a systemic prejudice, racism and white supremacy that America was founded with and still has not atoned for," the children chanted.

