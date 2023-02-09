Dog's 7-inch eyelash earns Guinness World Record

(UPI) – A California couple's dog is now a Guinness World Record holder after her longest eyelash was measured at 7 inches long.

Coco, owned by Rachelle Parks and Michael Babich, had her eyelash measured three times by a veterinarian, who confirmed the lash was grown naturally.

The newfypoo, a mix of a Newfoundland and a poodle, was awarded the record after her 7-inch lash was confirmed by GWR to be longer than the 6.69-inch eyelash grown by an Australian labradoodle named Ranmura, who was awarded the record in 2014.

