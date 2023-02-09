A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DOJ fires back at Jim Jordan over Wray, Garland subpoenas

Called them 'premature' as it has offered to engage with committee

Published February 9, 2023 at 4:36pm
(FOX NEWS) – The Department of Justice is firing back at House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan after Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray were subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee, saying that issuing subpoenas is "premature."

Last week, Jordan subpoenaed Wray, compelling him to turn over documents and communications related to the FBI’s "misuse of federal criminal and counterterrorism resources" to target parents at school board meetings. Jordan also subpoenaed Garland and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona for documents related to the same matter.

The subpoena compelled Wray to turn over documents to the committee at 9 a.m. ET on March 1. It also demanded documents related to the Justice Department’s task force that focused on identifying school board threats and the FBI’s role as a member of that task force.

Read the full story ›

