Dominion bombshell: 'Critical bug leading to INCORRECT results'

Voting machines have played an inordinate role in headlines in the last few years, since the oddly anomalous results of the 2020 presidential election were revealed to give Joe Biden narrow victories in states that appeared to be majority Republican.

Naturally there were questions about the accuracy of the counts by those machines, especially after some clearly wrong results were admitted, and corrected.

Commentators made accusations about failures and one of the voting machine behemoths, Dominion Voting Systems, immediately went to court, suing them for defaming the company's reputation. Some defendants responded with their own lawsuits against Dominion.

And now, as a result of one of those legal actions by Dominion against Fox News, it's been revealed in a report by Just the News that one of Dominion's own executives knew the system had failed.

It was Dominion Director of Product Strategy and Security Eric Coomer who admitted in an email that his company's technology was marred by a "*critical* bug leading to INCORRECT results."

"It does not get much worse than that," he said.

The comments were revealed as a part of the discovery process in Dominion's lawsuit against Fox. Dominion is demanding $1.6 billion for "defamation."

His comments were made public in a legal brief filed by the news outlet.

Further, the details provide that in 2019, Coomer lamented that "our products suck."

He explained that "almost all" of the tech failings by Dominion were "due to our complete f--- up in installation."

The information was filed in a defense brief by Fox in the case.

Coomer's comments came in 2018, and later in 2019, the report said, when he added, "We don't address our weaknesses effectively."

In the days just before the 2020 vote – where suspicion landed on the accuracy of the voting machines – Coomer said, "Our sh-t is just riddled with bugs."

Further, the report explained, "Mark Beckstrand, a Dominion Sales Manager, testified in a deposition that 'other parties 'have gotten ahold of [Dominion's] equipment illicitly' in the past."

The defense arguments explain, "Beckstrand, identified specific instances in Georgia and North Carolina and testified that a Dominion machine was 'hacked' in Michigan" and "confirmed that these security failures were 'reported about in the news.'"

The admissions just get more damaging, the report said.

One major 2020 problem developed an Antrim County, Michigan, where human error was blamed for giving the losing candidate the victory, a result that later was reversed.

The defense document said, "a security expert told the media that Dominion 'software should be designed to detect and prevent th[e] kind of glitch' experienced in Antrim County, Michigan."

To that, Coomer told Dominion "Vice President Kay Stimson: 'He's not entirely wrong.'"

Just the News documented that Dominion didn't respond to a request for comment.

Dominion, online, blames the Antrim County mixup on "user error."

Previously, WND reported J. Alex Halderman, a University of Michigan computer science professor, investigated and produced a report on possible flaws in Dominion's system during the 2020 election.

But Joe Biden's administration insisted to a federal judge that the results not be made public.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said about that report that Halderman found someone could, in theory, hack the system to change votes, without saying whether or not this was ever accomplished.



