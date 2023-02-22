Don Lemon's fate reflects 'unsentimental math of identity politics'

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that Don Lemon’s fate following his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is a reflection of the “unsentimental math of identity politics.”

“Mr. Lemon has been sentenced by the high court of wokeness to a term in the HR gulag, to undergo a procedure called sensitivity training, which is always the first step to be disappeared or doing late night infomercials,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation board, said.

TRENDING: 41,000 Catholic clergy members mailed instructions on denying Communion

The CNN host has been off the air since he said Haley, who also served as governor of South Carolina and as ambassador to the United Nations, was “past her prime” at age 51 during “CNN This Morning” Thursday. CNN CEO Chris Licht announced Monday night Lemon would return to the show Wednesday but would also be undergoing formal training in the wake of his remarks about Haley.

WATCH:

Carlson said Lemon’s career was “a fascinating tale that illustrates the growing darkness of American liberalism, something that affects all of us.” Carlson also discussed comments Don Lemon made in 2013 regarding black communities, before turning to Lemon’s comments on Haley.

Will CNN keep Don Lemon on the air despite his absurd and unprofessional antics? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 80% (4 Votes) 20% (1 Votes)

Haley launched her candidacy for president with a Wednesday speech in South Carolina.

“To be fair to Don Lemon, Nikki Haley seemed like perfectly fair game, she’s a Republican presidential candidate, savage her all you want. Oh, but no, because in fact, in all ways that matter, Nikki Haley is a member in good standing of the most protected class of all,” Carlson said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“She may be running to be the Republican nominee, but she is fundamentally indistinguishable from the neoliberal donor base of the Democratic Party,” Carlson said. “Nikki Haley believes in collective racial guilt. She thinks Ukraine’s borders are more important than our own, far more important. She believes identity politics is our future. Vote for me, because I’m a woman, that’s her pitch.”

Carlson noted that Lemon had “dutifully” attacked Trump supporters, but that didn’t save him after his comments about Haley.

“The revolution eats one of their own, the faithful servant of the Democratic Party is crushed by its relentless gears,” Carlson said. “This is the unsentimental math of identity politics. Not all groups are created equal.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!