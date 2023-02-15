A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Donald Trump changes tune on mail-in voting, ballot collection

Following years of opposition, former president is warming up to ideas

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 15, 2023 at 6:26pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet White House staff members waving American flags as they depart the South Portico entrance of the White House Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn to begin their trip to Nashville, Tennessee. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet White House staff members waving American flags as they depart the South Portico entrance of the White House Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn to begin their trip to Nashville, Tennessee. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Following years of opposition to early voting, former President Donald Trump is warming up to crafting an election strategy around it.

Trump's campaign is poring through state election laws about absentee voting, mail-in voting, and ballot collection to stake out a strategy for ginning up votes in the 2024 election cycle, the Wall Street Journal reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

This apparent change of tune on mail-in voting comes as Trump continues to reproach the system of voting in the public domain amid his assertions that the 2020 election was "stolen" and "rigged" against him.

TRENDING: Hungary's example is path to peace in Ukraine

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Donald Trump changes tune on mail-in voting, ballot collection
Biden's transportation secretary blames Trump for Ohio train disaster
Stocks close slightly higher, Nasdaq notches 3-day win streak as investors weigh retail sales, inflation
Matt Gaetz cleared: DOJ won't charge congressman with crimes in sex-trafficking probe
GOP reps demand FBI probe Biden appointee linked to alleged Chinese communist groups
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×