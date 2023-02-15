Donald Trump changes tune on mail-in voting, ballot collection

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Following years of opposition to early voting, former President Donald Trump is warming up to crafting an election strategy around it.

Trump's campaign is poring through state election laws about absentee voting, mail-in voting, and ballot collection to stake out a strategy for ginning up votes in the 2024 election cycle, the Wall Street Journal reported.

This apparent change of tune on mail-in voting comes as Trump continues to reproach the system of voting in the public domain amid his assertions that the 2020 election was "stolen" and "rigged" against him.

