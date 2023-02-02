Don't be misled by Mr. MacGuffin!

Sir Alfred Hitchcock (1899-1980) is widely regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema. Dubbed the "Master of Suspense," he directed more than 50 films that showcased his talent as a visual storyteller who skillfully incorporated unexpected circumstances, many which are still watched and studied today.

The term "MacGuffin" was coined by Angus MacPhail, a screenwriter who worked closely with Hitchcock. But it was popularized by Hitchcock as a technique he featured in some of his most well-known films, such as "North by Northwest" (1959), "Psycho" (1960), and "The Birds" (1963).

In fiction, a MacGuffin is the thing characters use that motivates them to achieve a said particular end, but which is actually irrelevant. Hitchcock, in a 1972 interview with David Cavett, provided an explanation of this term:

"What is a MacGuffin? It is described in a scene in an English train going to Scotland. One man says to the other opposite him, 'What's that package above your head there?' The other man says, 'Oh, that's a MacGuffin.' The first man says, 'What is a MacGuffin?' The second man says, 'It is an apparatus for trapping lions in the Scottish Highlands.' The first man says, 'But there are no lions in the Scottish Highlands.' The second man says, 'Then that's no MacGuffin.'"

One real-life variation of Hitchcock's MacGuffin can be seen in the so-called "climate change" crisis, where global elitists and their minions through manipulated data, corruption, dire predictions (that never come to fruition) and censorship propagandize the world to accept increasing levels of poverty to eradicate global climate change.

Under the guise of seeking to save the world from what they claim is an impending global catastrophe, these hypocritical self-appointed kings of the earth pursue as the answer taking away our – not their – energy, food, money, freedom and eventually our lives through depopulation efforts.

This MacGuffin, like trapping lions in the Highlands of Scotland, is purportedly to resolve what is in essence a non-crisis. The world's climate has gone through various cycles of changes for many centuries, heavily influenced by solar activity and other natural processes. But the "solutions" of the global elite lead to turning the world into a prison where they are the wardens owning and controlling everything with a reduced, manageable population as their slaves.

The earliest MacGuffin involved our first parents, Adam and Eve, when the serpent (Satan) created a desire in Eve to have the knowledge of God and the power to be the determiner of good and evil. The devil lied and told her all she had to do is move away from God's word and eat the fruit of the forbidden tree to acquire this knowledge and power. Adam joined Eve in this disobedience against God and did not get the wisdom or power they sought, but the curse of sin and death on themselves and the world (Genesis 3; Romans 5:12-21).

From that time to the present day there have been many varieties of MacGuffins in the world. They often come in the form of philosophies or religious movements that seek to create a need in the minds of people for their version of enlightenment, freedom, peace, salvation, love and power – only if you would move away from the word of God, the Bible and follow their supposed sacred books (including altered so-called bibles), infallible commentary, or spiritual leaders or authorities claiming sole access to the truth.

Jesus said in John 10:7-11:

"'Truly, truly, I say to you, I am the door of the sheep. All who came before Me are thieves and robbers, but the sheep did not hear them. I am the door; if anyone enters through Me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture. The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly. I am the good shepherd; the good shepherd lays down His life for the sheep.'"

And Jesus proved the truth of His words by laying down His life on the cross and rising again from the dead (John 10:17-18). Others who sought to press their own claims to the truth remain in their graves.

In the Bible, Jesus and His apostles warned of false prophets who would use various MacGuffins to promise things that people desire. But they cannot deliver what cannot be, and they lead their followers to destruction and eternal separation from God (Matthew 7:15, 24:11, 24; 2 Peter 2:1; 1 John 4:1).

Beware of things in society that would move you away from the truth. If so-called authorities or experts have a track record of making policies that affect your life based on predictions that repeatedly fail to come to pass, then, like the warnings against false prophets in the Bible (Deuteronomy 18:20-22), do not fear their grim pronouncements of the day and do not follow them. If enough people around the world did not go along with the agendas of their masters, then life, freedom and prosperity would increase for us all.

Even more importantly, do not be deceived by supposed spiritual authorities or experts who would promise attractive glitter that is not gold by luring you away from God's word to something that eventually leads to death.

The truth regarding God, Jesus Christ, complete forgiveness and reconciliation with God only through trusting in Him, and eternal salvation can be found in the Bible, the word of God (2 Timothy 3:16-17).

Do not be misled by Mr. MacGuffin!

