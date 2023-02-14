A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow closes more than 150 lower following hotter-than-expected inflation report

'It could be a while before we see it moderate to normal levels'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 14, 2023 at 4:24pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- Stocks wavered Tuesday and the Dow fell, reversing earlier gains, after the January consumer price index report showed that inflation grew at higher-than-expected 6.4% annual rate.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 156.66 points, or 0.46%, to close at 34,089.27. The S&P 500 fell 0.03% to 4,136.13. The Nasdaq Composite recouped earlier losses to close 0.57% higher at 11,960.15, boosted by technology stocks including Tesla and Nvidia, which rose 7.51% and 5.43%, respectively.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Treasury yields ticked higher, and the yield on the 6-month U.S. Treasury closed at 5.022%, above 5% for the first time since July 2007.

TRENDING: Conservatives warned IRS is lining up 'Lois Lerner Part 2'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Valentine THIS: Now students are getting porn lessons!
Dow closes more than 150 lower following hotter-than-expected inflation report
WOKEISM: America's official state religion
The 'CEO of Anti-Woke Inc.' has his eye on the presidency
Axios story on abortion pills describes ending unborn life as 'care'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×