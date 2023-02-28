A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyON WALL STREET
Dow closes more than 200 points lower, major averages end February with losses

'Inflation is abating, it's just not a straight line down'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2023 at 4:26pm
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The major averages fell on Tuesday to round out a tough month for the stock market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 232.39 points, or 0.7% to 32,656.70. The S&P 500 shed 0.3% to end the day at 3,970.15, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.1% lower at 11,455.54.

Despite a solid start to the year, all of the major indexes posted their second negative month in three. The Dow ended 4.19% lower for the month and has dipped 1.48% year to date. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost about 2.61% and 1.11% in February, respectively, but are still higher year to date.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







