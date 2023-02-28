Dow closes more than 200 points lower, major averages end February with losses

(CNBC) -- The major averages fell on Tuesday to round out a tough month for the stock market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 232.39 points, or 0.7% to 32,656.70. The S&P 500 shed 0.3% to end the day at 3,970.15, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.1% lower at 11,455.54.

Despite a solid start to the year, all of the major indexes posted their second negative month in three. The Dow ended 4.19% lower for the month and has dipped 1.48% year to date. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost about 2.61% and 1.11% in February, respectively, but are still higher year to date.

