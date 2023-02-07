A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow finishes more than 250 higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed chair says inflation is declining

'It has a long way to go. These are the very early stages of disinflation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2023 at 4:31pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments indicating inflation has started easing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 265.67 points, or 0.78%, to finish at 34,156.69. The S&P 500 added 1.29%, to close at 4,164.00 points. The Nasdaq Composite posted the biggest daily gain, climbing 1.9% to end at 12,113.79.

The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell’s comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.

Dow finishes more than 250 higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed chair says inflation is declining
