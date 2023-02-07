Dow finishes more than 250 higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed chair says inflation is declining

(CNBC) -- Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments indicating inflation has started easing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 265.67 points, or 0.78%, to finish at 34,156.69. The S&P 500 added 1.29%, to close at 4,164.00 points. The Nasdaq Composite posted the biggest daily gain, climbing 1.9% to end at 12,113.79.

The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell’s comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.

