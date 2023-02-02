Well duh! Hunter admits abandoned laptop is his

Hunter Biden, the scandal-generating son of Joe Biden, finally has admitted that the laptop he abandoned at a repair shop, the laptop that has pulled back the curtain on multiple scandals ranging from sex orgies to drug binges to business schemes with some of America's enemies, is his.

A report at Just the News explains Hunter Biden and his legal team have dispatched a pile of letters to various government agencies – demanding "investigations" into the release of the information from that laptop.

He's also threatening to sue.

A source at the White House, however, told the Washington Post that the strategy might not be wise – putting details of his various nefarious activities in recent years in the headlines as Joe Biden's presidency struggles to build any sort of a legacy beyond his pro-abortion and pro-transgenderism ideologies.

"[N]o one thinks this strategy of putting Hunter Biden front and center is smart … No one, including the White House, thinks this is a smart strategy," the source reported.

The report explained that a source familiar with the letters that were sent, obtained by CBS, suggested Hunter Biden "intends to take the initiative in combating negative press and Republican-led investigations."

Hunter Biden already is under federal investigation over his taxes. Republicans in the majority in the U.S. House also have suggested he'll be a target for their various reviews, after critics have suggested Hunter Biden essentially spent the past few years selling access to his father, as vice president and now president.

"He is not going to sit quietly by as questionable characters continue to violate his rights and media organizations peddling in lies try to defame him," the CBS source explained.

In a letter to Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Hunter Biden demanded he retract statements describing a "money laundering scheme" that apparently involved Hunter paying his father "rent" money.

Other letters have gone to the attorney general in Delaware, the IRS and the Department of Justice, demanding investigations "related to the publication of the laptop" contents.

It was that laptop, which was verified as Hunter Biden's early on, that possibly changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections. The New York Post began revealing the scandals documented in the laptop with accurate reporting.

However, legacy and social media suppressed the reporting in the days leading up to the election.

Later, a Media Research Center poll found that 36% of self-described Biden voters said they were not aware of the evidence behind claims that Joe Biden was personally involved in his son Hunter’s business deals with China, a claim bolstered by emails found on Hunter’s laptop.

Thirteen percent of those voters (4.6% of all Biden voters in the sample) said that if they had known the facts, they would not have voted for Biden.

Given Biden's tiny margin of victory in multiple swing states, a decision not to censor, had that been made, could have cost Biden the victory.

The report said, "The letters appear to mark a direct admission from Biden's legal team that the laptop does indeed belong to Biden and that the contents are authentic."

"This failed dirty political trick directly resulted in the exposure, exploitation, and manipulation of Mr. Biden's private and personal information," the letter to Delaware AG Kathy Jennings said. "Mr. Mac Isaac's intentional, reckless and unlawful conduct allowed for hundreds of gigabytes of Mr. Biden's personal data, without any discretion, to be circulated around the Internet."

John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the repair shop at which Hunter Biden abandoned the computer, notified the FBI, and also kept a copy of the drive, which then was turned over to various media outlets.

The Daily Mail explained the situation as Hunter Biden "going on the offense" against those who "peddled" his laptop information.

His lawyers have demanded the DOJ investigate former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, campaign lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Giuliani's lawyer, and others.

That report confirmed, "Contents of the laptop include business and personal emails, as well as a number of images of Hunter Biden in compromising positions." One recent revelation was that Hunter Biden apparently demanded video sex from an employee, under the threat of withholding a salary check.

Just this week, new House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer called Hunter Biden a "witness" in an investigation into "Biden family influence peddling."

That appears to focus on Hunter Biden's business dealings with China, including one that purportedly included 10% for the "big guy," identified as Joe Biden.

Comer said he had a "problem" with Hunter Biden being involved in "influence peddling."

