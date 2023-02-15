Edward Snowden reveals devious reason behind spy-balloon hysteria

After a bombshell report by noted leftist reporter Seymour Hersh revealed that the Biden administration actually ordered the bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines last year, disrupting Russia's gas income, there appeared reports about Chinese balloons over America's skies.

And reports that the military was shooting down unknown flying objects.

Now a report by Slay News reveals that exiled NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden says Biden "engineered" the UFO reports in order to distract Americans' attention from the Nord Stream scandal, just one of many to beleaguer his administration.

The report said, "According to Snowden … the hysteria surrounding the UFOs was 'engineered' as a distraction from the recent bombshell report from renowned investigative journalist Seymour Hersh on the destruction of Nord Stream pipelines last fall."

Hersh had reported, citing sources with knowledge of the situation, that "the Biden admin orders the U.S. Navy to destroy the pipelines with underwater explosives."

Critics have charged that could be considered an act of war.

But on the heels of that reporting, legacy media and others started reporting on the "unidentified flying objects" and the decision to have the U.S. military shoot down four of them.

"In one case over Alaska, the object was reported as having no means of propulsion but was spotted flying at 40,000 feet. Pilots said the object interfered with the sensors of their own aircraft," Slay News documented.

Oddly, the Pentagon initially refused to rule out aliens, although a White House statement later did that.

Slay News said, "In reality, as most people have pointed out, the shootdowns are likely a show of force after the scandal over the first object – a suspected Chinese spy balloon."

The report said Snowden concluded the UFO speculation is a "misdirection to wipe the infinitely more awkward Seymour Hersh story from the headlines."

it's not aliens i wish it were aliens but it's not aliens it's just the ol' engineered panic, an attractive nuisance ensuring natsec reporters get assigned to investigate balloon bullshit rather than budgets or bombings (à la nordstream) until next time — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 13, 2023

Snowden did, in fact, point out that the U.S. government has denied involvement in other situations where it has played a role.

"Can you think of any examples from the history of a secret operation that the White House was responsible for, but strongly denied? Besides, you know, that little ‘mass surveillance’ kerfuffle," he said.

Snowden cited a news report from 1961 in which Secretary of State Dean Rusk denied the Bay of Pigs had been "staged from American soil."

WND reported that while Joe Biden has denied the U.S. had anything to do with the Nord Stream bombings, Hersh, a Pulitzer-winner reporter, said on Substack that U.S. Navy divers, last June while operating under the cover of a "widely publicized" NATO exercise called BALTOPS22, "planted the remotely triggered explosives that, three months later, destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipes."

The report explained the confirmation comes from "a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning."

Supporting that idea was the reporting that said Biden "saw the pipelines as a vehicle for Vladimir Putin to weaponize natural gas for his political and territorial ambitions," Hersh reported.

The White House denied Hersh's reporting.

But he said, "Biden's decision to sabotage the pipelines came after more than nine months of highly secret back and forth debate inside Washington's national security community about how to best achieve that goal. For much of that time, the issue was not whether to do the mission, but how to get it done with no overt clue as to who was responsible."

