Egg prices are so high, people are turning to international smuggling

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents have seen a spike in attempts to illegally smuggle eggs across the Mexican border into the U.S. amid high egg prices, a spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: Perv-pandering to the walking dead

U.S. egg prices soared 60% from December 2021 to December 2022, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) blames the impact of avian bird flu. Eggs in Mexico remain significantly cheaper than those in the US, prompting some to smuggle them across the border, CBP told the DCNF.

“They are significantly less expensive in Mexico than the U.S.,” Gerrelaine Alcordo, spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection in San Diego, told the Los Angeles Times. “This is also occurring with added frequency at other Southwest border locations as well … We continue to see higher than average numbers of prohibited poultry products. Even one uncooked egg is too many, due to the risk it could pose to American agriculture.”

While most attempts to transport eggs over the border are “not necessarily smuggling,” as people declare them when crossing the border, there has been a recent rise in undeclared egg transportation.

“There have been a very small number of cases in the last week or so where the eggs were not declared and then discovered during an inspection,” a CPB spokesperson told the DCNF. “When that happens the eggs are seized and the individual is assessed a $300 civil penalty. Penalties can be higher for repeat offenders or commercial size imports.”

Will egg prices ever go down? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

The San Diego Field Office has recently noticed an increase in the number of eggs intercepted at our ports of entry. As a reminder, uncooked eggs are prohibited entry from Mexico into the U.S. Failure to declare agriculture items can result in penalties of up to $10,000. pic.twitter.com/ukMUvyKDmL — Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki (@DFOSanDiegoCA) January 18, 2023

CBP’s San Diego field office saw a 397% increase in egg seizures from the last quarter of 2021 to 2022, while Tucson, Arizona, saw a 320% increase and Laredo, Texas, saw a 313% increase over the same period. The USDA banned raw egg and poultry products from being brought across the border in 2012 due to concerns about diseases infecting U.S. agricultural products, according to the LA Times.

Most egg interceptions are the result of voluntary declarations, which allow individual to surrender the eggs without facing any penalties, according to CBP. But several people have been caught in the past week attempting to carry eggs over the border after failing to declare them, resulting in a $300 initial fine and increased penalties for repeat offenders or commercial sized imports.