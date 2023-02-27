Elon Musk jumps in ring as media dogpile Dilbert creator Scott Adams: 'The media is racist'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has added his two cents to the ongoing drama surrounding "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams -- and he's not blaming Adams.

To backtrack a bit, Adams came under intense scrutiny this week after he gave a racially charged monologue on his YouTube show, "Coffee with Scott Adams."

During the show, Adams cited a recent Rasmussen poll that found that 53 percent of black Americans think "it's okay to be white," with 26 percent disagreeing, and another 21 percent unsure.

While Scott may have taken some small liberties when he construed the above data to claim that 47 percent of black Americans do not think "it's okay to be white," it is fair to say that, at minimum, a quarter of black people do not think it's okay to be white.

Scott, understandably, was perturbed by this revelation and discussed it on his show.

TRENDING: What EV ads during Super Bowl left out

"Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from black people,” Adams said. “Wherever you have to go, just get away, because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed. You just have to escape.”

Adams also called black Americans a "hate group" and claimed that this racial divide was irreparable.

You can watch his whole show below:

Do you agree with Elon Musk on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (18 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

As is often the case when this specific type of controversy erupts, Adams' "Dilbert" comic strip was promptly removed from multiple newspapers.

Many social media users were confused and pointed out that Adams was being branded a racist, despite him pointing out an instance of racism (saying that it's not okay to be white is, by definition, racist.)

And it was one of those types of comments that Musk responded to, letting it be known who he really thinks is racist.

The media is racist — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

"The media is racist," Musk responded.

Musk followed up with a more thorough thread of what he sees as racism -- but not against black people.

For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians. Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

"For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they're racist against whites & Asians," Musk said. "Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist."

Musk, without directly saying it, appears to be applying a withering critique to the highly controversial topic of affirmative action. Musk has made it abundantly clear that he is not a fan of diversity merely for diversity's sake.

"Dilbert," which is Adams's most notable creation, began in 1989 and, while it began as a comic largely focused on the titular Dilbert at home, it eventually evolved into a blistering critique of 90's era office culture. The comic strip lampooned everything from office politics precluding productivity and brainless busywork being perpetually lauded.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.