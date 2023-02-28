Elon Musk seeking to launch alternative to 'woke' ChatGPT

A new report is revealing that Elon Musk, of SpaceX and Tesla wealth, is launching a new effort intended to be an alternative to what he considers the "woke" ChatGPT.

It is at the Information that a report said Musk has been approaching artificial intelligence researchers recently about setting up a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT.

That's the chatbot that has been released by the startup OpenAI, and the report said the information was confirmed by two people "with direct knowledge" of the plan, and a third person briefed on the idea.

The Information reported, "In recent months Musk has repeatedly criticized OpenAI for installing safeguards that prevent ChatGPT from producing text that might offend users. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but has since cut ties with the startup, suggested last year that OpenAI's technology was an example of 'training AI to be woke.' His comments imply that a rival chatbot would have fewer restrictions on divisive subjects compared to ChatGPT and a related chatbot Microsoft recently launched."

Being woke these days refers to absolute allegiance and adherence to the LGBT, abortion, transgender, climate change, pro-racist and anti-fossil-fuels ideologies.

The report said to lead the effort, Musk has been recruiting Igor Babuschkin, who recently left Alphabet’s DeepMind AI unit and specializes in the kind of machine-learning models that power chatbots like ChatGPT.

A report at Daily Wire explained Musk considers woke artificial intelligence to be "one of the top threats facing mankind."

"The danger of training AI to be woke – in other words, lie – is deadly," Musk said following the release of ChatGPT.

On social media, he said, "OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it 'Open' AI), non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all."

Just a few weeks ago, Musk had said, "One of the biggest risks to the future of civilization is AI. But AI is both positive or negative – it has great promise, great capability but also, with that comes great danger. I mean, you look at say, the discovery of nuclear physics. You had nuclear power generation but also nuclear bombs."

He went on, "I think we need to regulate AI safety, frankly. Think of any technology which is potentially a risk to people, like if it’s aircraft or cars or medicine, we have regulatory bodies that oversee the public safety of cars and planes and medicine. I think we should have a similar set of regulatory oversight for artificial intelligence, because I think it is actually a bigger risk to society."

