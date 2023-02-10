Elon Musk's Neuralink accused of potential illegal movement of hazardous pathogens

(ZEROHEDGE) – It isn't just Tesla that the U.S. Department of Transportation could be investigating relating to Elon Musk. Believe it or not, it was reported on Thursday that the agency could also be looking into Neuralink, Elon Musk's budding brain-implant startup, over allegations of potentially "illegal movement of hazardous pathogens."

The probe was disclosed by a Department of Transportation spokesperson after an animal-welfare advocacy group called Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine (PCRM) lobbied Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg regarding records it found about the company.

The PCRM said it "obtained emails and other documents that suggest unsafe packaging and movement of implants removed from the brains of monkeys", according to Reuters, who was first to report on the probe.

