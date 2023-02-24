A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.TRAGIC ACCIDENT
Environmental scientists en route to Ohio all killed in plane crash

Group specialized in environmental data collection, incident management

Published February 24, 2023 at 3:27pm
Airport runway (Pixabay)

(NEWS WARS) – A group of environmental scientists on their way to inspect a massive explosion at a Bedford, Ohio metal manufacturing plant have all been killed after their plane crashed en route.

Four scientists and the pilot of the plane, who all worked at the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health, are dead after the twin-engine plane crashed shortly after take off from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Daily Mail reports that the group specialised in environmental data collection and incident management, with a specific focus on industrial toxicology and hygiene.

