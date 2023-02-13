A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Epic finish to Super Bowl as Kansas City Chiefs win in final moments

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes named MVP

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2023 at 10:31pm
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles delivered an epic finish to Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and it was a shame one team had to lose.

Patrick Mahomes and a late holding penalty set the Chiefs up near the goal line and Harrison Butker would deliver the game-winning field goal.

The Chiefs would win 38-35.

Read the full story ›

