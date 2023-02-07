'Even groomers couldn't defend': Florida spanks drag-queen venues

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in the process of delivering consequences to a number of venues that featured "Drag Queen Christmas" shows.

RedState reported that the shows were billed as "kid friendly," but "unless you're a sexual deviant, that definition was misleading."

They actually included "bawdy/obscene arrangements of traditional Christmas songs and simulated sex acts," the report said.

The issue was that one of the venues that contracted for the show, Plaza Live in Orlando, held a liquor license and under Florida law, such performances are not legal if kids are there.

"As a result, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent a warning letter to the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation, warning them that if they proceeded with the show and allowed children to attend, they were putting their liquor license in jeopardy," the report explained.

The letter warned the venue the show was "of a sexual nature, involving the exposure or exhibition of sexual organs, simulated sexual activity," and more.

Those, the state letter warned, "constitute public nuisances, lewd activity, and disorderly conduct when minors are in attendance."

The venue then was ordered to ban minors.

It didn't.

And now the state is charging the site with running a "sexually explicit" show while advertising that "all ages welcome." And, in fact, minors attended and were "knowingly welcomed" to be exposed to "prurient content."

The state is requesting an order revoking the venue's liquor license.

The report said a second venue, in Clearwater, also was issued a warning.

The report said the way DeSantis framed the fight, "going after the venues with liquor licenses, he accentuated the fact that children were present. He framed the issue in a way even the groomers couldn't plausibly defend."

DeSantis' press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said, "Governor DeSantis stands to protect the innocence of children, and the governor always follows through when he says he will do something."

