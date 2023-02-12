'Evil against their will': Bishops correct Joe Biden's claim about abortion

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Cassy Fiano-Chesser

Live Action News

Joe Biden has made waves once again, defending his support for abortion by claiming that Pope Francis and numerous Catholic bishops approve of taxpayer-funded abortion.

In a recent interview with EWTN White House Correspondent Owen Jensen, Biden was told by Jensen that “Catholic bishops are demanding that federal tax dollars not fund abortions.”

“No, they are not all doing that, nor is the pope doing that,” Biden responded.

The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), Archbishop Timothy Broglio, wasted no time in responding:

As we are taught by Jesus, human life is sacred. God calls us to defend and nurture life from the moment a new human being is conceived. The Catholic Church has been clear and consistent in this teaching.

The Catholic bishops of the United States are united in our commitment to life and will continue to work as one body in Christ to make abortion unthinkable. As the Holy Father, Pope Francis, has said, “It is not right to ‘do away with’ a human being, however small, in order to solve a problem. It is like hiring a hitman.”

Taxpayer funding of abortion would force people of good conscience to participate in this grave evil against their will. It would contradict our right to live in accord with the tenets of our faith. Our nation is better than that. I pray that we will protect every child no matter his or her age, and open our hearts to respond to mothers in need with love and support rather than the violence of abortion.

In addition, the USCCB recently endorsed a bill that would permanently ban taxpayer funding for abortion.

“Protecting taxpayers from being forced to pay for abortion in violation of their conscience is a principle that has enjoyed historically broad support among Americans, regardless of their otherwise passionately divided views on the topic. It has also been life-saving,” Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Arlington, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said in a letter. “Congress can better serve the common good by prioritizing policies that comprehensively assist women, children, and families in need in ways that will not only encourage childbirth but make it easier to welcome and raise a new child.”

Pope Francis has also repeatedly condemned abortion, calling it a crime against a human being, and comparing it to hiring a hitman. He also has specifically spoken about Joe Biden’s abortion position in the past. “A month after conception, the DNA of the fetus is already there and the organs are aligned. There is human life,” he said in the past, adding, “Is it just to eliminate a human life? Let (Biden) talk to his pastor about that incoherence.”

