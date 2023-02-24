Is evolutionary dogma heresy?

In a recent column at WND it was shown that evolution does not fit the definition of a scientific theory, nor does it even fit the definition of a scientific hypothesis. Quoting an ardent evolutionist, the article also shows that some adherents to evolution call it a "religion" that counters Christianity.

I know people try to twist the Bible and make evolution somehow fit into the Holy Scriptures, but before you attempt this, you really need to address the question, "Is evolution heresy?"

Before I discuss things, I always like to define what we are talking about. The Webster's Ninth New Collegiate Dictionary defines the word "heresy" to mean, "adherence to a religious opinion contrary to church dogma. Denial of revealed truth."

Let's compare the teachings of evolution with the teachings of the Holy Word of God.

The Bible, God's Word, says God created all the universe and life in six days. Evolution says the universe formed from nothing over billions of years. Is this heresy?

I know some would say, "Richard, don't you know that the 'days' in the Bible are great ages of time, perhaps even billions of years?"

If the days in the Bible were billions of years, what do you do about the time period of day 3 to day 5? The Bible says day 3 God made the plants, on day 4 God made the sun moon and stars, and day 5 God made the insects. (Genesis 1:9-23) If you believe the days in Genesis are billions of years, then there is a big problem. How did those plants survive for billions of years from day 3 to day 5 without the sun, moon and insects, which are necessary for them to sustain life?

But even more than that, when God says He created the heavens and the earth and all that is in them in six days, the Hebrew word for "days" is the word "yome," and it denotes a period of 24 hours – hence the reason that God repeated Himself six times in saying "evening and morning" at the completion of each of the six days of creation (Genesis 1, KJV).

So, applying the definition of heresy, "adherence to a religious opinion contrary to church dogma. Denial of revealed truth," is saying the earth was formed over billions of years and denying that it was formed in six days heresy?

Let's look at another teaching of evolution versus the Bible. The Bible, God's Word, says God created all living creatures after their own kind and man in His own image. The word translated as "kind" from Hebrew means, "sort" and "species." So, God made all the species of animals different from one another. That is why dogs and cats do not mate; two dogs will always produce dogs and two cats will always produce cats.

Evolution says all life evolved from a common form.

Applying the definition of "heresy," to say all life evolved from a common form and denying that God created the species separate from one another – is this heresy?

Some believe in an enormous gap in time between Genesis 1:1 and 1:2. This is called "The Gap Theory." Believers in "The Gap Theory" say that this is why God told Adam and Eve to "replenish" the earth in Genesis 1:28. They use "The Gap Theory" to try to explain all the fossils and things like that, but there are some major problems. First of all, in 1611 when the King James Bible was translated, the word "replenish" meant "to fill," and this word was used to translated the Hebrew word for "male," which means, "to fill." The Hebrew word "shoov" means "to fill again," but it is "male" that appears in Genesis 1:28.

By 1650 a second definition of "replenish" was added, meaning "to fill again." In the American Dictionary of the English Language, 1828, Noah Webster shows the primary definition of "replenish" is "to fill," with the secondary definition being "to fill again." It remained this way through 1891. In 1892 the definitions were reversed, with "to fill again" being the primary definition. By 1989 the word "replenish" was defined as "to fill again" and the definition of "to fill" was lost. Thus words change meaning through time, sometimes through a different use or sometimes on purpose, as evidenced by the words "gay," "marriage" and many more.

Let's look at another teaching of evolution versus the Bible. The Bible, God's Word, in Romans 5:12 says, "Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned." Evolution and "The Gap Theory" say that there was death and destruction for millions of years, then man appeared. So now you have death before sin. If you have death before man's sin, then man's sin did not bring death, which would mean that Jesus' death on the cross ... was for nothing.

Again, applying the definition of "heresy," ("adherence to a religious opinion contrary to church dogma. Denial of revealed truth"), to deny that God says that the sin of Adam brought death, and to say that things died for millions of years and then man appeared – is this heresy? Is claiming there was death before sin heresy?

I know some focus on all the dead stuff and fossils they find. Well, the Bible speaks of a great flood that covered the whole earth with water and mud, killing everything and squishing them under tremendous pressure, making fossils and all the oil reserves. The only survivors were those who were in the ark of safety, which God had Noah build. According to 2 Peter 3:5, people denying the flood are being "willingly ignorant." Perhaps through receiving the religion of evolution, and denying the Word of God, people are also being "willing ignorant" – concerning the heresy of evolution.

