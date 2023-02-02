A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ex-CNN host still clueless why his show got canceled

'Was once the legacy media's biggest defender during the Trump era'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 1, 2023 at 8:57pm
Brian Stelter fighting back tears during his final broadcast of 'Reliable Sources' after being fired by CNN, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Nearly six months after his firing from CNN, Brian Stelter has apparently been, even to this day, kept in the dark as to why "Reliable Sources" was canceled.

Appearing on Wednesday's Big Technology podcast, Stelter recalled his ousting from CNN in August 2022 as being a "big surprise" at the time but now says he feels "a real sense of contentment" being a stay-at-home dad.

He remained thankful to CNN management that he was given the chance to "sign off" as the "Reliable Sources" host and have a final program before being pulled from the air.

