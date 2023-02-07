Here's what to expect from Biden's second State of the Union address

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address tonight, and aims to promote “unity,” eschew partisan attacks, tout his successes and make some policy announcements, according to Politico.

This year, instead of Nancy Pelosi standing over his shoulder, a new Republican Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, will do so instead, reminding the nation of the shift in leadership, Politico reported. Those close to Biden said this year’s speech aims to deliver a traditional, unifying address, without the usual rhetoric of a campaign-like speech.

Biden’s speech “explains in very plain terms to Americans watching at home exactly what we have gotten done,” an individual close to the administration told Politico.

The speech will address the administration’s accomplishments. The White House said their successes include lowering inflation and unemployment, as well as economic growth, and plans to also highlight bipartisanship in Congress to help achieve them.

Phrases like “MAGA Republicans” and other language critical of the GOP will not be a part of the State of the Union, the official told Politico, which comes after McCarthy’s meeting with Biden last week. McCarthy told Politico he expressed to the president that it wouldn’t be “appropriate” to include that sort of rhetoric.

Biden rehearsed his speech over the weekend at Camp David with top officials from his administration, according to Politico.

In last year’s State of the Union, Biden made promises to help Ukraine in the then newly started war with Russia. He also pledged to take on infrastructure, immigration and abortion rights.

“Together with our allies, we are providing support to the Ukrainians in their fight for freedom. Military assistance, economic assistance, humanitarian assistance. We are giving more than a $1 billion of direct assistance to Ukraine and will continue to aid Ukrainian people as they defend their country and help ease their suffering,” Biden said in his first State of the Union.

Several Republicans have already criticized what they believe will be included in the president’s address tonight. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio questioned in a tweet the strength of the union when the president allowed an alleged Chinese spy balloon to stay afloat for several days.

“I will not be attending Biden’s State of the Union to listen to him lie about the damage he has caused to our country while the left-wing media and members of Congress applaud his lies,” Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois said in a tweet.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the GOP’s rebuttal to the State of the Union address directly after the president. Sanders’ “Republican Address to the Nation” will be broadcast from Little Rock, Arkansas, and will highlight the current administration’s failures, she said.

