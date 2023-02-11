A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Fatty foods can help get rid of intestinal parasites, surprising study reveals

Parasitic worms impact lives of up to a billion people globally

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2023 at 1:22pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(STUDY FINDS) – Scientists in the United Kingdom have a surprising (and appetizing) way of getting rids of worms – junk food. Their study finds a high-fat diet allows the immune system to rid itself of parasites, which is a leading cause of sickness and death in the developing world.

Parasitic worms impact the lives of up to a billion people globally, specifically those dealing with poor sanitation and access to hygienic products. One of these parasites, called “whipworm,” lives in the human intestine and causes an infection called trichuriasis. This infection damages the large intestine and can lead to abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headaches, and even bloody stool.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In Western nations, high-fat diets are pretty common. Despite that, how the typical “Western diet” interacts with worm infections is still unclear. A team from Lancaster University and the University of Manchester set out to answer the question.

TRENDING: Sum dum guy

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Alexander Vindman and the road to World War 3
China, Russia, Nigeria atrocities against faith revealed
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
America is sleepwalking into war with Russia, analyst charges
West coast pipeline leak has halted gasoline deliveries in several states
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×