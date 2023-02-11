Fatty foods can help get rid of intestinal parasites, surprising study reveals

(STUDY FINDS) – Scientists in the United Kingdom have a surprising (and appetizing) way of getting rids of worms – junk food. Their study finds a high-fat diet allows the immune system to rid itself of parasites, which is a leading cause of sickness and death in the developing world.

Parasitic worms impact the lives of up to a billion people globally, specifically those dealing with poor sanitation and access to hygienic products. One of these parasites, called “whipworm,” lives in the human intestine and causes an infection called trichuriasis. This infection damages the large intestine and can lead to abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headaches, and even bloody stool.

In Western nations, high-fat diets are pretty common. Despite that, how the typical “Western diet” interacts with worm infections is still unclear. A team from Lancaster University and the University of Manchester set out to answer the question.

