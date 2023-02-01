Again! FBI searches Biden's vacation home for more documents

An FBI search of Joe Biden's luxury vacation home at Rehoboth Beach uncovered no more classified documents in his possession, according to a just-released report from the U.K.'s Daily Mail.

The publication quoted an attorney for the president who said there were no more documents found – after other classified, and unsecured, papers were found at a Penn Biden Center office Joe Biden used, in his home and even in his garage near his collectible Corvette.

The search, taking more than three hours, happened early Wednesday.

The report explained, however, "the crisis takes yet another troubling turn for the administration."

TRENDING: Man dies after being crushed by machine designed to prevent public urination

Commentators have openly speculated that not only are Republicans trying to make sure he is allowed no more than one term in the White House, even Democrats are working now to use the scandal over the classified papers being found in his possession to remove him from any future candidacy.

They, in fact, are in a tight spot, as they've made plain they want to use the fact President Trump had documents at his home to remove him from any candidacy.

A difference in the cases is that Trump said he had declassified documents he had, which he was allowed to do, as president. The documents found in Biden's possession are from his term as vice president, and vice presidents have no authority to declassify papers.

The report said the Department of Justice, from the search, "did take some materials and handwritten notes for further review."

Are these FBI searches an orchestrated effort to make sure Biden is not the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Biden's attorney, Bob Bauer, said Biden cooperated with the search of his luxury vacation home. It's a $2.7 million, six-bedroom, 4,800 square foot mansion in the beach town.

Bauer told the Mail, "The DOJ's planned search of the President's Rehoboth residences, conducted in coordination and cooperation with the President's attorneys, has concluded. The search was conducted from 8:30 AM to noon. No documents with classified markings were found."

The FBI, which routinely withholds comments on any pending investigation, declined comment.

The report noted Biden's lawyer admitted the search was going on after news outlets were reporting it, "marking yet another occasion the administration made an announcement after journalists uncovered information. It comes as the White House deals with questions about how transparent it has been on the crisis, which keeps growing."

There remain a multitude of questions about the documents, including what they were, how they got into Biden's office and home, and who had access to them. Critically, the Penn Biden Center was at the University of Pennsylvania, where Chinese agents realistically could have been.

Further, Biden's son, Hunter, was living at his main mansion, in Wilmington, at the time the classified papers were there. During that time, Hunter was making financial deals with Chinese interests, and at least one email that's been uncovered suggests some of the government material may have been quoted by Hunter.

The scandal broke at the end of December, especially in that the documents were found early in November, and Biden apparently tried to keep the scandal concealed from the American public.

The report said, "House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman James Comer on Tuesday night claimed that National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) general counsel Gary Stern told them the agency was prevented from notifying the public that classified documents had been found at Biden's D.C. think tank back in November, raising questions over who stopped the information from coming out."

The Mail reported, "In total, there have been five discoveries of classified materials in Biden's possession: at the Penn-Biden Center, a think tank in Washington, D.C.; in Biden's garage at his Wilmington, Del., home; one document discovered in his 'personal library' in the same home; four more documents found in his home; and then another six found when the Justice Department did another search of his Wilmington residence."

Biden, meanwhile, has claimed repeatedly there's "nothing there."

And Robert Hur has been appointed as special counsel to investigate the latest Biden scandal.

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews