A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S.WEAPONS OF CHOICE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Federal judge rules on law that allows state to sue gun makers

'Today's decision will be impactful in giving other state legislatures pause'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 1, 2023 at 3:58pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. (Campaign photo)

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. (Campaign photo)

By Bronson Winslow
Daily Caller News Foundation

A federal judge ruled Tuesday to block a New Jersey law that allows the state’s attorney general to take legal action against gun manufacturers.

U.S. District Judge Zahid Nisar Quraishi, an appointee of President Joe Biden, granted a preliminary injunction against New Jersey’s “public nuisance” law Tuesday, saying is in “direct conflict” with the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), according to the opinion in the United States District Court of New Jersey Trenton Vicinage. The “public nuisance” law allows the attorney general to seek legal action against gun manufacturers if it is deemed that they endangered public safety through sales or marketing practices.

TRENDING: Man dies after being crushed by machine designed to prevent public urination

The PLCAA, enacted in 2005, protects gun manufacturers and dealers from being held liable when crimes have been committed with their products. The opinion was delivered in the NSSF v Platkin case and follows a Monday ruling by U.S. District Judge Reneé Marie Bumb, who placed a second temporary restraining order on portions of New Jersey’s concealed carry law.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“We think this is important because other states are currently considering public nuisance statues modeled on what New Jersey, New York, Delaware and California have done,” Lawrence Keane, a senior vice president for government and public affairs at the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) and plaintiff in the case, told Politico.

“We will be filing a lawsuit in the coming months in California to challenge the California statute. Today’s decision will be impactful in giving other state legislatures pause before they enact an unconstitutional law,” he continued.

Do you agree with the judge's ruling?

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was “disappointed” by Quraishi’s opinion, but is “confident that this decision will be swiftly reversed on appeal,” a spokesperson told Politico.

“The district court’s decision enjoining New Jersey’s public nuisance law is unprecedented and unsupportable,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The New Jersey Legislature acted lawfully when it adopted public nuisance legislation to hold the gun industry accountable, and nothing in federal law allows firearms manufacturers to violate our state statutes with impunity.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Systemic anti-Israel bias': Congressman calls for end of U.N.'s Israel investigations
Apocalypse vow: IRS will still hound you to pay taxes
Army vet takes action after arrest for holding 'God Bless the Homeless Vets' sign
S&P 500 closes higher, Nasdaq adds 2% as investors look past Fed's rate hike
Federal judge rules on law that allows state to sue gun makers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×