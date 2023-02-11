A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyWND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Federal reserve governor says cryptocurrency buyers could lose their entire investments

Banks told they need to be more careful about fraud risk

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2023 at 1:33pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(YAHOO) – Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday had a pair of warnings for those involved in cryptocurrency assets, telling buyers they could lose their investments, and banks that they must guard against bad actors and risks to the financial system.

In recent months the cryptocurrency industry has been roiled by massive losses for investors, bankruptcies of crypto exchanges, lenders and payment platforms, and high-profile court cases including a criminal case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. U.S. regulators including the U.S. central bank have told banks they need to be more careful about fraud risk.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In remarks prepared for delivery to a Global Interdependence Center conference, Waller said so far the spillover to the broader financial system has been "minimal," and it is critical that regulators make sure to mitigate financial stability risks associated with stress in the crypto industry.

TRENDING: Sum dum guy

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Alexander Vindman and the road to World War 3
China, Russia, Nigeria atrocities against faith revealed
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
America is sleepwalking into war with Russia, analyst charges
West coast pipeline leak has halted gasoline deliveries in several states
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×