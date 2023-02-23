Feds reveal what caused toxic train derailment in Ohio

By Alexa Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

The National Transportation Security Board (NTSB) released on Thursday a preliminary report revealing that the wheel bearings on a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals overheated before derailing in eastern Ohio earlier this month.

The train passed through hot bearing detectors (HBD) which detected it surpassed Norfolk Southern’s “critical” standard at several points, reaching over 250 degrees above ambient temperature, forcing the train to stop and leading to a fire, according to the preliminary report. Investigators examined the first car to derail and examined local surveillance footage which reportedly showed a wheel bearing overheating before the accident.

TRENDING: In defense of the U.S. Constitution

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“The function of the HBD is to detect overheated bearings and provide audible real-time warnings to train crews,” the preliminary report reads. “Train 32N passed three HBD systems on its trip before the derailment.”

The Norfolk Southern train derailed on Feb. 3 and caused nearly 2,000 residents to evacuate so a controlled burn could be conducted on Feb. 6, which released hazardous chemicals including vinyl chloride into the community. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) arrived on the scene hours after the derailment to assess and government officials including Republican Gov. Mike DeWine say the water and air are safe, but residents continue to raise concern about the long term effects the derailment could have.

The train was 253 degrees above the average temperature after the third HBD, according to the report. Investigators examined the cars which carried the toxic material on Feb. 21 and documented damage and collected evidence for lab analysis.

Was the Ohio train derailment caused by overheated wheel bearings? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (121 Votes) 50% (123 Votes)

The investigation is ongoing, according to the report.

“Future investigative activity will focus on the wheelset and bearing; tank car design and derailment damage; a review of the accident response; including the venting and burning of the vinyl chloride; railcar design and maintenance procedures and practices; NS use of wayside defect detectors; and NS railcar inspection practices,” the report reads.

The report’s release coincided with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg’s visit to East Palestine on Tuesday, during which he toured the derailment site and met with local officials.

NTSB and Norfolk Southern did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!