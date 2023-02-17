Fetterman checks himself into hospital for 'clinical depression'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) checked himself into Walter Reed Hospital to receive treatment for clinical depression on Wednesday night, his office announced.

“Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," chief of staff Adam Jentleson said in a statement.

“On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis," he added. "After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

