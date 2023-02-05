A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'I would have had him fired': Megyn Kelly blasts Don Lemon over tantrum at CNN co-host

His new show 'is on its last legs before it even got on its first legs'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2023 at 6:50pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Megan Kelly (Video screenshot)

Megan Kelly (Video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) -- Megyn Kelly says she would have made sure Don Lemon would be out of a job if he had reamed her out in front of colleagues as he did to his “CNN This Morning” co-anchor Kaitlan Collins.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“If somebody ever screamed at me to the point where I was visibly upset and ran out of the studio, I would have that person fired,” the former Fox News star said during her SiriusXM podcast on Friday.

TRENDING: The proper posture, place and time for prayer? Yes!

Kelly said Lemon, who lost his primetime solo gig at CNN as part of an overhaul by new network boss Chris Licht, had “better be careful” since his new show “is on its last legs before it even got on its first legs.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







THIRD Chinese spy balloon 'operating near U.S. interests' – but officials won't say where
'Lady A' singer: Grammy-nominated Christian song is a message world needs to hear
Republican governor issues bold prediction about Trump's chances in 2024
'Devastating': Drug crisis is ravaging America's youngest people
Smoking gun: Judge issues major ruling on guns and marijuana users
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×