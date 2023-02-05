'I would have had him fired': Megyn Kelly blasts Don Lemon over tantrum at CNN co-host

(NEW YORK POST) -- Megyn Kelly says she would have made sure Don Lemon would be out of a job if he had reamed her out in front of colleagues as he did to his “CNN This Morning” co-anchor Kaitlan Collins.

“If somebody ever screamed at me to the point where I was visibly upset and ran out of the studio, I would have that person fired,” the former Fox News star said during her SiriusXM podcast on Friday.

Kelly said Lemon, who lost his primetime solo gig at CNN as part of an overhaul by new network boss Chris Licht, had “better be careful” since his new show “is on its last legs before it even got on its first legs.”

