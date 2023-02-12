'Do football, not wokeness': Black national anthem at Super Bowl ignites debate

(FOX NEWS) -- The NFL’s pre-Super Bowl festivities will include a rendition of the Black national anthem for the third consecutive year. Even as the league had "Lift Every Voice and Sing" on the docket for weeks, the inclusion of the song stirred debate on social media.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, the star of the comedy series "Abbott Elementary," will perform the song at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

America only has ONE NATIONAL ANTHEM. Why is the NFL trying to divide us by playing multiple!? Do football, not wokeness. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 12, 2023

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem and R&B artist Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful."

