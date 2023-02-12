A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Do football, not wokeness': Black national anthem at Super Bowl ignites debate

'We are ONE nation under God. If you think otherwise, you're in support of segregation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2023 at 5:34pm
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- The NFL’s pre-Super Bowl festivities will include a rendition of the Black national anthem for the third consecutive year. Even as the league had "Lift Every Voice and Sing" on the docket for weeks, the inclusion of the song stirred debate on social media.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, the star of the comedy series "Abbott Elementary," will perform the song at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem and R&B artist Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful."

