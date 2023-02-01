Former candidate for office identified as Antifa activist, report says

A former candidate for mayor of San Marcos, Texas, has been revealed in a report as a member of Antifa, a group that participated in vast numbers of violent riots across America during 2020-2021.

It is veteran investigative journalist Any Ngo who is reporting at the Post Millennial that Randy Dethrow, 52, "is using social media, under a moniker, to call for violence."

According to the report, Dethrow wrote, "The media wants to call ANTIFA 'terrorists? I'm not quite sure we shouldn't just prove them right. History has proven there is only one way to rid the world of Nazis."

The report explained Dethrow runs the account "@[email protected]" on Mastodon under the user name "Loona Pavlichenko."

That's a Twitter-wannabe site that temporarily attracted attention when Elon Musk took over Twitter, the report explained.

Ngo reported Dethrow was on the site just days ago after Vishal Singh, an Antifa activist in LA, was suspended from Twitter for evading a ban that was imposed when he was accused of making terrorist threats against the organizer of "Libs of Tik Tok."

Ngo reported, "An account identified as Loona Pavlichenko replied to Singh, saying that those who were allegedly targeting Singh 'have addresses as well.'"

The report said Dethrow had called for Ngo's death, by posting an address, which was wrong, along with instructions on using a gun.

The Post Millennial report said Dethrow was a candidate for mayor in San Marcos in 2020 from the Democratic Socialists of America party.

He promised in a video to represent the "under-represented" and explained he was for community gardens, more social workers and less armed police.

His campaign got only 4% of the vote.

The report said, "The Post Millennial was able to identify the person behind the 'Loona Pavlichenko' account because he also operates a Facebook page that shows his photograph and links to his music. Dethrow’s Facebook page is also filled with Antifa propaganda and symbols, including a post on Jan. 23 praising the Atlanta autonomous zone gunman, Manuel Teran. Teran was shot dead earlier this month after shooting a Georgia State Patrol trooper."

