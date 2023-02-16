A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Founder who sold his startup to Google says the company has lost its mission

Says corporation is mismanaged, has no sense of urgency

Published February 16, 2023 at 3:19pm
Published February 16, 2023 at 3:19pm
(CNBC) – A former Google employee said the company has lost its way, writing in a recent blog post that Google is inefficient, plagued by mismanagement and paralyzed by risk.

Praveen Seshadri joined the Alphabet-owned company at the start of 2020 when Google Cloud acquired AppSheet, which Seshadri co-founded. He said in the blog post Monday that though he was welcomed and treated well, he left Google with an understanding that the “once-great company has slowly ceased to function.” He left in January, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Seshadri argued it’s a “fragile moment” for Google, particularly because of the recent pressures it is facing to compete with Microsoft’s artificial intelligence initiatives. Seshadri said Google’s problems are not rooted in its technology, but in its culture.

Read the full story ›

