Fox anchor wonders why Trump grand jury forewoman refuses invitation

Fox News host Dana Perino wondered why the forewoman of a Georgia grand jury who made a media tour on other cable networks declined to appear on the network Thursday.

Emily Kohrs, the forewoman of a special grand jury that investigated the former president and his allies for their efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election’s result, gave multiple interviews on cable networks, including CNN and MSNBC, saying she anticipated indictments to result from the probe and expressing excitement at the possibility of confronting former President Donald Trump.

“We also reached out to Ms. Kohrs for an interview, but have not heard back,” Fox News correspondent David Spunt told Perino.

“Oh, she’s going to turn that one down?” Perino, a former White House press secretary, asked. “That’s something.”

Kohrs’ media tour prompted backlash from across the political spectrum, including CNN and ABC’s “The View,” whose co-hosts fretted that Kohrs may “destroy” the case against Trump.

“The problem is that in making the statement, she’s undermined the integrity and the independence of the grand jury,” former federal prosecutor Elliott Williams said during an appearance on CNN.

Kohrs also said that Trump’s name was mentioned often during the special grand jury proceedings and told CNN host Kate Bolduan that “there are no major plot twists waiting for you,” according to Fox News.

“What’s the matter? Cat’s got her tongue now, I guess,” Perino responded.

