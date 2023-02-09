A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
French farmers stage mass tractor protest in Paris against E.U. green diktats

Culmination of months of dissatisfaction from nation's growers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 9, 2023 at 5:58pm
French farmers stage mass tractor protest in Paris (video screenshot)

(BREITBART) – Thousands of French farmers accompanied by hundreds of tractors descended upon the capital of Paris in response to the government’s adoption of the latest EU green agenda diktat.

In what is reported to be the largest farmer demonstration in France since 2019, some 500 tractors and thousands more people converged on Paris on Wednesday to protest against the decision last month by the government of Emmanuel Macron to ban the use of neonicotinoid insecticides for sugar beets following a ruling from the EU’s Court of Justice.

The protest was the culmination of months of dissatisfaction from the nation’s farmers, who have increasingly been gathering throughout the country to not only decry the increasingly difficult regulations, but also the soaring cost of production due to the energy crisis and a lack of water storage for irrigation.

