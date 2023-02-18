A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldWHEN THE EARTH MOVES
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

French, Turkish medics visit Turkey's rural areas

'No doctors, no clinics near them'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 18, 2023 at 5:10pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Turkey earthquake (video screenshot)

Turkey earthquake (video screenshot)

(FRANCE 24) – Turkey's hospitals are full of patients injured in the earthquakes, and many of the millions left homeless in the cities have left for rural areas to find refuge with relatives, making it harder for sick people to find medical assistance. A group of Turkish and French paramedics has been travelling to rural areas to respond to this need. FRANCE 24's Thameen Al-Kheetan, Julien Chehida and Brice Agier-Grégoire accompanied the team on a visit to a village near Adiyaman.

For over a week, a medical team led by Franco-Turkish doctor Mahmut Gündesli has been delivering food and providing medical treatment to different villages throughout Turkey. They have a different destination every day.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

This morning, their truck is full of food and medical equipment. They're heading to the village of Çamgazi, near Adiyaman.

TRENDING: The bizarre Portlandization of America's cities

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The problem with thinking 'entitlement reform' will shrink government
President and his national security team need to act on 'remedy' for TikTok
New York Times says Durham investigation has failed, before report is issued
These 2020 Biden voters aren't backing him again. Here's why
Remembering Rush Limbaugh: Inspiring and hilarious quotes from El Rushbo
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×