French, Turkish medics visit Turkey's rural areas

(FRANCE 24) – Turkey's hospitals are full of patients injured in the earthquakes, and many of the millions left homeless in the cities have left for rural areas to find refuge with relatives, making it harder for sick people to find medical assistance. A group of Turkish and French paramedics has been travelling to rural areas to respond to this need. FRANCE 24's Thameen Al-Kheetan, Julien Chehida and Brice Agier-Grégoire accompanied the team on a visit to a village near Adiyaman.

For over a week, a medical team led by Franco-Turkish doctor Mahmut Gündesli has been delivering food and providing medical treatment to different villages throughout Turkey. They have a different destination every day.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

This morning, their truck is full of food and medical equipment. They're heading to the village of Çamgazi, near Adiyaman.

TRENDING: The bizarre Portlandization of America's cities

Read the full story ›