Genetics company says they can 'de-extinct' dodo bird

Some scientists express skepticism

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2023 at 10:01am
Dodo bird (Pixabay)

Dodo bird (Pixabay)

(FOX 6 NOW) – The dodo bird isn’t coming back anytime soon. Nor is the woolly mammoth. But a company working on technologies to bring back extinct species has attracted more investors, while other scientists are skeptical such feats are possible or a good idea.

Colossal Biosciences first announced its ambitious plan to revive the woolly mammoth two years ago, and on Tuesday said it wanted to bring back the dodo bird, too.

"The dodo is a symbol of man-made extinction," said Ben Lamm, a serial entrepreneur and co-founder and CEO of Colossal. The company has formed a division to focus on bird-related genetic technologies.

