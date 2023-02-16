Georgia grand jury claims election fraud dispute witness lied

Amid a concerted effort by leftists at both the state and national levels to try to find some case to bring against President Trump over his charges that the 2020 presidential election was rife with problems, a grand jury has been meeting in Georgia.

And now officials have released a partial report on its activities, in which members say they don't think there was substantive fraud, and they believe a witness lied.

No evidence, no details were provided.

The Hill reported on the investigation that has targeted President Trump and noted only "limited details" were allowed to be given to the public.

The excerpts that were unveiled included, "We find by unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election."

The panel wanted the full report released but Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis warned that could create problems if any cases actually were brought.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney agreed, allowing only the introduction and conclusion released, along with a couple comments about "perjury," although no details appeared there.

"A majority of the witnesses believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it. The grand jury recommends that the district attorney seeks appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling," jurors complained.

While the jurors say they disbelieve charges of fraud, there have been claims of widespread ballot harvesting and ballot box stuffing during the election.

Further, there's no doubt that Mark Zuckerberg's $400 million plus he handed out, through foundations, to local election officials across the country who mostly recruited Democrat voters influenced the election results.

And then there was the legacy and social media scheme to suppress accurate reporting about the Biden family's international business dealings, including payments from Russian and Chinese interests, just before the election. Those details came from a laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden that not only detailed those activities, but a multitude of other scandals for the family.

A Media Research Center poll conducted in the days after the 2020 election found that 36% of self-described Biden voters said they were not aware of the evidence behind claims that Joe Biden was personally involved in his son Hunter’s business deals with China, a claim bolstered by emails found on Hunter’s laptop.

But 13% of those voters (4.6% of all Biden voters in the sample) said that if they had known the facts, they would not have voted for Biden, a change that undoubtedly could have eliminated Biden's tiny victory margins in swing states, and installed President Trump in his second term in the White House.

The Washington Examiner noted that the jury members themselves included a notation that none of them was election law experts or criminal attorneys.

The Fulton County investigation has been going on for two years now. It was prompted by President Trump's telephone call to Georgia officials during the 2020 election encouraging them to find additional votes.

Prosecutors have threatened a multitude of people with potential criminal charges.

