Global sperm counts declining at accelerating rate

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – A recently published meta-analysis shows that global sperm counts are declining worldwide—at an accelerating rate.

The article, published in the journal Human Reproduction Update in November 2022 by an international team of researchers, reviewed 2,936 scholarly abstracts and 868 full articles and analyzed data from 38 sperm count studies done on six continents, updating their landmark study of 2017.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The 2017 study found sperm counts had fallen in North America, Europe, and Australia by over 50 percent in a fifty-year span. The current study updated this data as well as added data from South/Central America, Asia, and Africa.

TRENDING: 1,200 synagogues desecrated Judaism this past Shabbat

Read the full story ›