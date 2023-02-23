A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Global sperm counts declining at accelerating rate

Fallen in North America, Europe, Australia by over 50 percent in 50-year span

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2023 at 4:08pm
(THE EPOCH TIMES) – A recently published meta-analysis shows that global sperm counts are declining worldwide—at an accelerating rate.

The article, published in the journal Human Reproduction Update in November 2022 by an international team of researchers, reviewed 2,936 scholarly abstracts and 868 full articles and analyzed data from 38 sperm count studies done on six continents, updating their landmark study of 2017.

The 2017 study found sperm counts had fallen in North America, Europe, and Australia by over 50 percent in a fifty-year span. The current study updated this data as well as added data from South/Central America, Asia, and Africa.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







