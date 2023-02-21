Google, Big Tech – killing WND for 8 years now!

For more than eight years, since 2014, I've told you how the Big Tech cabal – first and foremost Google – has been trying to kill off WND.

Now, as recent reports confirm, they are doing the same thing to other conservative media. You could say WND was the canary in the coal mine.

As a result, we have had to rely on reader support and prayers just to survive the continual blacklisting, censorship, cancel culture, demonetization, repression, defamation and demeaning of us, and the deprivation of our First Amendment rights.

I wish I could tell you things were getting much better, though if anything, I have downplayed the crisis most of the last eight years. That's the disadvantage of being on the cutting edge – conservative and Christian online news for 26 years!

As you may know, we blazed the trail in independent online journalism:

TRENDING: Want to understand the New Testament? Read the 'Old Testament'

We were the first to enter the playing field way back in 1997.

We were the first news site to begin publishing books – many of them bestsellers.

We were the first news site to begin making documentary films – some of them bestsellers.

We were the first news site to incorporate a Judeo-Christian worldview into our reporting, books and movies.

We were the first online news organization to be officially approved to cover the White House and the Congress.

And many other things.

It was never easy to be the first. We had to fight for everything. We couldn't take anything for granted.

But, as I've told you, beginning in January 2016, with the candidacy of Donald Trump, Big Tech declared total war on us and the rest of the independent media it would blame for Trump's victory. I warned they would never let it happen again. And they haven't forgiven us – or America, with which they are at war.

Meanwhile, most online and conventional media have adapted like caged birds to taking orders from Big Tech and following their rules. They seem to love Big Tech and don't tolerate dissent within their own ranks. They apparently like being told what to do by their overlords – what to cover, whom to cover and how to cover them.

Meanwhile, Big Tech's assault on independent media goes far beyond just censoring, shadow-banning and rigging search results against us. They've destroyed the traditional and essential advertising-based business model of online news.

As revenues have therefore continued to plummet because of the Google-Facebook hammerlock on 80% of digital advertising, we have had to stop publishing books and to stop making movies. We have had to let many valuable people go because of our revenue drop. And we have had to appeal to readers for donations, just to continue to report and publish the news truthfully and faithfully.

Most recently, Google dropped a huge nuclear bomb on us by permanently demonetizing us.

When Google demonetized WND, the world's second-wealthiest company finally revealed what they considered the three BIG LIES that WND had been promoting, for which reason they throttled our traffic, advertising revenue and search accessibility. In other words, Google tried to drive us completely out of business.

Here, then, are WND's three supposed BIG LIES that caused Google to throw everything they have at us. (Please note the key element here: Not only are none of these BIG LIES actually lies at all; they are, in stark contrast, probably the three most important and consequential BIG TRUTHS of the Joe Biden era.)

BIG LIE No. 1: Google tells WND, "We do not allow content that: incites hatred against, promotes discrimination of, or disparages an individual or group on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization." They put it in WRITING!

Translated, that means when WND dares to report honestly and forthrightly on the fantastically deranged transgender agenda – where beautiful American kids are indoctrinated, seduced, groomed, recruited and enabled to "transition to a different gender" by taking puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and even undergoing double mastectomies and castration – when we report on this horror show, which we do daily, to Google we are "inciting hatred" and "promoting discrimination." In reality, of course, we're defending and protecting the most innocent, helpless and precious among us – the children who make up America's next generation. That's not hatred. It's love. It's truth. And we'll never stop telling it for any amount of blood money.

BIG LIE No. 2: Says Google, "We do not allow content that: makes claims that are demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process."

Translation: When we document the obvious and provable fact that the 2020 election was one of the most corrupt, manipulated and RIGGED elections in American history, well, that makes us extremists, terrorists, insurrectionists, conspiracy theorists, supporters of QAnon (whatever that is) and "semi-fascists" who are undermining democracy and the electoral process. Indeed, since Elon Musk's dramatic release of the long-hidden "Twitter files," the fact that the 2020 election was rigged is now utterly undeniable and everyone knows it.

BIG LIE No. 3: According to Google, "We do not allow content that: promotes harmful health claims, or relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative scientific consensus."

Translation: When WND reports with total accuracy on the Biden administration's catastrophic mismanagement and cynical exploitation of the COVID pandemic – from imposing vaccine mandates that have thrown tens of thousands of military members, nurses, paramedics, police, firemen and other frontline heroes out of work, to suppressing inexpensive and effective early outpatient treatment of COVID, to pretending "natural immunity" isn't real even though almost a hundred studies prove it's superior to vaccine immunity, to insisting that infants and toddlers be needlessly injected with the experimental "vaccines," to the almost daily reports of healthy young people who either died or manifested serious heart disease immediately after receiving the COVID shot – well, such reporting as ours is simply not allowed. It's anti-science, and it "contradicts authoritative scientific consensus" – aka Anthony Fauci.

These, then, are the reasons Google has given us for wanting to shut WND down. Again, this is not my opinion: I am quoting from the reasons Google has put in writing to explain our permanent demonetization.

Truthfully, there is no end in sight to this relentless attack on free speech and free press that is so damaging to WND. There are only two forces on Earth powerful enough to take on this hateful, un-American, left-wing, anti-God monopoly – this new Tower of Babel. Those two forces are God, and you, the American people.

I pray every day for relief. God has provided us with daily bread as He has promised.

Government has held lots of hearings but, in the end, done nothing. And you have answered the call every time we have asked.

Still, it's been a nightmare for us.

We've lost more than 90% of our revenues since 2016. We are essentially operating on fumes.

If WND means something special to you, we continue to need your prayers and your financial blessings. While some of our friends in the independent media have billionaire patrons, you should know that we do not, and never have. We've always operated the old-fashioned way, earning our own way. We spend only what we take in through revenues and donations.

We do it because we love it. We always have. But we also love you for remembering us. Truly.

Most of all, we love God and trust Him for our daily bread.

So, please, don't forget to keep us in your prayers. We can feel their effectiveness. They give us great encouragement to keep fighting on.

These are tough and crazy times in America. I'm sure you see that. We thank you for recognizing our unique work, our determination and our fearlessness. And we thank you for yours.

Please consider helping us weather this very difficult time by making a generous tax-deductible donation to the nonprofit 501(c)(3) WND News Center. You can designate a one-time gift or a repeating monthly donation, using credit/debit card or PayPal. Or you can mail your tax-deductible contribution by making your check out to "WND News Center" and mailing it to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

In fact, for anyone who is in a position to contribute $5,000 or more, I urge you to call the number of our financial director at 775-945-5958 (Monday-Thursday, 10:30 am-5:30 pm Pacific) so we can provide you any information you might need. Or email him at [email protected]

For even more ways to help, please check out HELP WND. Thank you!

God bless you for taking the time to read this urgent message. And we ask you to please keep WND in your prayers.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].