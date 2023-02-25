A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
GOP congressman warns of Chinese 'police stations' in U.S.

'How have we allowed this to happen?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 25, 2023 at 5:41pm
(FOX NEWS) – House China Select Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher hosted a press event Saturday at a former illegal Chinese Communist Party police station in downtown Manhattan.

"This innocent-looking building that you see behind me has an unauthorized secret police station linked to the Chinese Communist Party," said Gallagher. "The nonprofit Safeguard Defenders discovered over 100 of these illegal police stations around the world, including at least two more on United States soil."

Gallagher was joined by Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., and Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla. in an effort to shine a light on the threat the CCP poses to the United States and the need for the Biden administration to act "aggressively" to defend U.S. sovereignty.

Read the full story ›

