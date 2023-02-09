GOP lawmaker to launch investigation into gender clinic's 'forced sterilization'

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley pledged to launch an investigation into the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital following an explosive whistleblower report about the clinic’s treatment of children.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
TRENDING: Poll: Americans haven't been this down on personal finances since Great Recession
Jamie Reed, a former case manager at the clinic, said doctors rushed children into irreversible sex change procedures which can cause infertility and a host of other side effects, often against the wishes of parents, in a Thursday article in The Free Press. Hawley quickly announced that his office would launch an investigation into the clinic over potential malpractice involving minors, according to a press release.
“This is a sickening account of forced sterilization and child abuse,” Hawley wrote. “Happening in Missouri at an institution that receives federal taxpayer funds. Today my office is launching an investigation. Missouri children deserve to be protected.”
Advertisement - story continues below
The clinic’s doctors disregarded parental rights and viewed themselves as better-informed decision makers when it came to children’s medical choices, according to Reed. Missouri only requires consent from one parent for the medical procedures, and the clinic would side with the parent who favored medical transition when parents disagreed over the best course of action for their child.
In one instance, a clinic doctor testified in favor of medical transition for an 11-year-old girl during a custody battle in which the girl’s mother sought the transition against the father’s wishes, according to Reed. The mother called her daughter a “tomboy” and initially said she didn’t express discomfort with her body or go by a boy’s name, then reversed her story a month later after the clinic told her the child didn’t qualify for an evaluation; the clinic then took her on as a patient and put her on puberty blockers, according to Reed.
Reed worried that patients and parents were not adequately warned of the side effects of medications prescribed during gender transitions; multiple patients experienced vaginal laceration while on testosterone because the drug thins the vaginal tissue, including one patient whose vagina was torn through during intercourse, Reed wrote. Other side effects include infertility, painfully enlarged clitoris and liver toxicity.
Hawley’s office did not immediately offer further details on the investigation.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?
Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?
Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?
No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.
Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.
WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?
Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!